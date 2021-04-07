JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 462,199 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of FirstEnergy worth $51,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

