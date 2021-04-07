JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $50.31 Million Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,287,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.19% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $19,989,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $5,392,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $5,157,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NYSE:MAX opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.01.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 over the last 90 days.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

