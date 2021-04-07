Juggernaut Market Capitalization Tops $22.84 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $22.84 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00003902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.78 or 0.00633007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00079828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

