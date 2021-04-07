JUIICE Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $263,296.77 and $263.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUIICE

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

