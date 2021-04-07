JulSwap (JULD) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.33 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $66.33 million and $12.54 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00257533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.21 or 0.00775249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,747.56 or 0.99937695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 369,648,779 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

