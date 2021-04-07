JUST Market Cap Tops $297.66 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. JUST has a market capitalization of $297.66 million and $416.14 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00271123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.00795311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,306.88 or 1.01146143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00017285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

