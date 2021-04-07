JUST Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $289.95 million and $395.40 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00253686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.74 or 0.00790536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,620.45 or 0.99525689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

