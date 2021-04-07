JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, JustBet has traded up 101.1% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $951,349.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00275183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.12 or 0.00802499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,019.18 or 1.00099722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,012,180 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

