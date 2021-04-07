JustBet (WINR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 42.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 199.2% higher against the US dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00252129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.00812145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,415.51 or 0.99143863 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,012,180 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.