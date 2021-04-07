JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Down 37.9% Over Last Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $101.46 or 0.00179538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $44.32 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.07 or 0.00773415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,657.76 or 1.00259183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.