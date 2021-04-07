Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of research firms have commented on KLDO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 404,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLDO opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $370.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

