KARMA (KARMA) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 88.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1,072.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 98.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005396 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00105493 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

