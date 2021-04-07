Katalyo Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00271685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.00774241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,710.95 or 1.00243593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016477 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

