Katie Seitz Evans Sells 27,896 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 27,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,123,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 391,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,777,813.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,645.94.

MGNI stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. 1,381,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,981. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $51,775,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $19,644,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 12,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $8,355,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

