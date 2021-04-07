Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $51,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,868,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 364,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KYN opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

