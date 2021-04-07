KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

