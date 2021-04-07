KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

KZMYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

