KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,895 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of KE worth $50,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

BEKE opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

