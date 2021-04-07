Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Reaches $318.58 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001132 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $318.58 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.91 or 0.00628861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00079053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 499,945,242 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

