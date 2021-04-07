Keep4r (KP4R) Hits One Day Volume of $32,137.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $522,067.67 and $32,137.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for about $6.64 or 0.00011859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00055205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.14 or 0.00634145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00078697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

