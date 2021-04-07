Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,569 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Kellogg worth $49,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kellogg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

