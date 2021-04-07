Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,394 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

