Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) fell 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. 206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.