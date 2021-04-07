Kevin R. Sayer Sells 6,221 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total transaction of $1,392,801.27.

On Monday, February 1st, Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41.

DXCM stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,016. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.26 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.