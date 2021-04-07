KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,367 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,378,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 598,256 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.