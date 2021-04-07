Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kforce has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $85,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,610 shares of company stock worth $4,674,242. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,093,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.