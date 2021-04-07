Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,297 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $460,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,129,911.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27.

TWLO stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.89. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

