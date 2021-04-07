KickToken Achieves Market Cap of $28.47 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. KickToken has a total market cap of $28.47 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 182.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.13 or 0.00628323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00079626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

