Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $450.91 million and $12.18 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00263470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026861 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00051940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.25 or 0.00748103 BTC.

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

