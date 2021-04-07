Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Kinder Morgan worth $158,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

