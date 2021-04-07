Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,434,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,500,469 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $40,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 770,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,055,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 100,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,421,252. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

