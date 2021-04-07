Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Tops $0.0488 on Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $105,971.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00069583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00259449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00756212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,129.09 or 0.99618622 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

