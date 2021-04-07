KLAYswap Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $72.61 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $485.13 million and approximately $72.61 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.32 or 0.00109982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00258778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.79 or 0.00746130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,115.59 or 1.00796315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00016951 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.