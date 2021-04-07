Klever 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.38 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Klever has a total market cap of $306.12 million and $6.38 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00069583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00259449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00756212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,129.09 or 0.99618622 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,389,712,917 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.