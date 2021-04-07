Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0268 on Major Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $19,342.47 and $2,362.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001272 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

