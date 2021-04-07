KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KLXE opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $133.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

