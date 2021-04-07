Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Stock Price Down 3%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)’s share price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

Konecranes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

