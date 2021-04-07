Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

ADRNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 50.52%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

