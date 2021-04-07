Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 17,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,070,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 922,595 shares of company stock worth $6,205,914. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

