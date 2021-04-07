Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,214 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 63,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.05. The stock has a market cap of $394.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

