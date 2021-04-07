Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,753 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,769,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. 385,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29.

