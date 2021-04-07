Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,806,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,721,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,154,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $115.34 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

