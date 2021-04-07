Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $11.09 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $34.47 on Wednesday, reaching $3,258.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,172.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,997.62 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.