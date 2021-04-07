Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $7,890,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.92. 163,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,394,783. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

