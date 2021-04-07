Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $194.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,942. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

