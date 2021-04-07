Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. 218,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

