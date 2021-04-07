Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

NYSE BABA traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $226.28. 198,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,189,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

