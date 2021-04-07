Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $467.91. 7,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.52 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.