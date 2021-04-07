Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $493.40. 18,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,446. The company has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.30 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.