Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,107 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. 205,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,470,982. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.